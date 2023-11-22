Harps and Derry awarded club licenses for next season

Finn Harps and Derry City have been awarded First and Premier Division club licenses for the 2024 League of Ireland season.

Following the work undertaken by the Independent Licensing Committee, the Football Association of Ireland have confirmed all clubs have been awarded Licences.

For the first time, the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division has been subject to Licensing with 11 Clubs awarded Licenses for the Division.

SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division Licenses awarded

Bohemian FC

Cork City FC

Derry City FC

Drogheda United FC

Dundalk FC

Longford Town FC

Galway United FC

Shamrock Rovers FC

Shelbourne FC

Sligo Rovers FC

St. Patrick’s Athletic FC

Waterford FC

UCD AFC

SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division Licenses awarded

Athlone Town AFC

Bray Wanderers FC

Cobh Ramblers FC

Finn Harps FC

Kerry FC

Treaty United FC

Wexford FC

SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Licenses awarded

Athlone Town AFC

Bohemian FC

Cork City FC

DLR Waves

Galway United FC

Peamount United FC

Shamrock Rovers FC

Shelbourne FC

Sligo Rovers FC

Treaty United FC

Wexford FC

League of Ireland Director, Mark Scanlon, said: “2024 marks another progressive step for the League of Ireland as we have added the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division to Club Licensing for the first time. This is an important step for the raising of standards for the women’s game in Ireland and we look forward to working together with our Club Licensing Department and the Clubs to help drive the development of women’s football and build on the excellent progress that has been made in recent years.”