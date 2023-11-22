Harps and Derry awarded club licenses for next season

Finn Harps and Derry City have been awarded First and Premier Division club licenses for the 2024 League of Ireland season.
Following the work undertaken by the Independent Licensing Committee, the Football Association of Ireland have confirmed all clubs have been awarded Licences.
For the first time, the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division has been subject to Licensing with 11 Clubs awarded Licenses for the Division.
SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division Licenses awarded
Bohemian FC
Cork City FC
Derry City FC
Drogheda United FC
Dundalk FC
Longford Town FC
Galway United FC
Shamrock Rovers FC
Shelbourne FC
Sligo Rovers FC
St. Patrick’s Athletic FC
Waterford FC
UCD AFC
SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division Licenses awarded
Athlone Town AFC
Bray Wanderers FC
Cobh Ramblers FC
Finn Harps FC
Kerry FC
Treaty United FC
Wexford FC
SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Licenses awarded
Athlone Town AFC
Bohemian FC
Cork City FC
DLR Waves
Galway United FC
Peamount United FC
Shamrock Rovers FC
Shelbourne FC
Sligo Rovers FC
Treaty United FC
Wexford FC
League of Ireland Director, Mark Scanlon, said: “2024 marks another progressive step for the League of Ireland as we have added the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division to Club Licensing for the first time. This is an important step for the raising of standards for the women’s game in Ireland and we look forward to working together with our Club Licensing Department and the Clubs to help drive the development of women’s football and build on the excellent progress that has been made in recent years.”