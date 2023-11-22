Letterkenny AC runners raise €9,104 for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

The 21 Letterkenny Athletic Club members who took part in the Dublin City Marathon and the Frankfurt Marathon last month have raised €9,104 for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

Seventeen runners from the club competed in Dublin, while four participated in Frankfurt.

Speaking at the cheque-handover in Sister Sara’s Bar and Restaurant, Letterkenny AC said he was delighted at the response to the club’s fundraiser.

“In October last year we raised €3,245 for IMNDA and that came on the back of the Climb Errigal Together event which was one of over 200 climbs organised around the country in solidarity with former RTE journalist, Charlie Bird the previous April. With the great help of Darren Price, Letterkenny AC set up a GoFundMe page again this year and set a target of €4,000,” he commented.

“So, to have more than doubled that amount this year is extremely satisfying. The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association is a charity that has become extremely close to everyone’s heart within the club, and we have been overwhelmed with the generosity of people from all over.

“Letterkenny AC has a long and proud tradition of raising funds for charity groups, voluntary organisations and local causes over the years. As a club, we are always keen to give something back to a community which has been so supportive to ourselves,” the chairman added.

Accepting the cheque, Eithne Cawley, who covers eight counties in her role as an outreach nurse with IMNDA, extended her thanks to Letterkenny AC for selecting IMNDA to be the benefiting charity this year.

“Letterkenny AC has raised a phenomenal amount of money for IMND through its members competing in two different marathons in two different countries, on the one day and for the one cause,” she commented.

“I would like to say a massive well done to each and every person involved, and I am always in awe at clubs like Letterkenny AC for their kindness, generosity and goodness. Their contribution is much appreciated,” the outreach nurse added.

