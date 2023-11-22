Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Letterkenny AC runners raise €9,104 for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association

The Letterkenny AC runners who competed in the Dublin and Frankfurt marathons in October.

The 21 Letterkenny Athletic Club members who took part in the Dublin City Marathon and the Frankfurt Marathon last month have raised €9,104 for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA).

Seventeen runners from the club competed in Dublin, while four participated in Frankfurt.

Speaking at the cheque-handover in Sister Sara’s Bar and Restaurant, Letterkenny AC said he was delighted at the response to the club’s fundraiser.

“In October last year we raised €3,245 for IMNDA and that came on the back of the Climb Errigal Together event which was one of over 200 climbs organised around the country in solidarity with former RTE journalist, Charlie Bird the previous April. With the great help of Darren Price, Letterkenny AC set up a GoFundMe page again this year and set a target of €4,000,” he commented.

“So, to have more than doubled that amount this year is extremely satisfying. The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association is a charity that has become extremely close to everyone’s heart within the club, and we have been overwhelmed with the generosity of people from all over.

“Letterkenny AC has a long and proud tradition of raising funds for charity groups, voluntary organisations and local causes over the years. As a club, we are always keen to give something back to a community which has been so supportive to ourselves,” the chairman added.

Accepting the cheque, Eithne Cawley, who covers eight counties in her role as an outreach nurse with IMNDA, extended her thanks to Letterkenny AC for selecting IMNDA to be the benefiting charity this year.

“Letterkenny AC has raised a phenomenal amount of money for IMND through its members competing in two different marathons in two different countries, on the one day and for the one cause,” she commented.

“I would like to say a massive well done to each and every person involved, and I am always in awe at clubs like Letterkenny AC for their kindness, generosity and goodness. Their contribution is much appreciated,” the outreach nurse added.

Eithne Cawley, outreach nurse with the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, accepting a cheque from Letterkenny AC;s Darren Price and Letterkenny AC Chairman, Raymond Birch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bun to carn greenway
News, Top Stories

Public consultation to take place for Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway Project

22 November 2023
bundoran town
News, Top Stories

Number of developments underway for Bundoran

22 November 2023
an bord pleanala
News, Top Stories

An Bord Pleanála renamed An Coimisiún Pleanála

22 November 2023
cigarette (1)
Top Stories, News

Sale of cigarettes may be banned to under 21’s

22 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

bun to carn greenway
News, Top Stories

Public consultation to take place for Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway Project

22 November 2023
bundoran town
News, Top Stories

Number of developments underway for Bundoran

22 November 2023
an bord pleanala
News, Top Stories

An Bord Pleanála renamed An Coimisiún Pleanála

22 November 2023
cigarette (1)
Top Stories, News

Sale of cigarettes may be banned to under 21’s

22 November 2023
Flood Warning
News, Audio, Top Stories

More works needed to alleviate flooding in Trentagh

22 November 2023
Screenshot 2023-11-21 151423
News, Audio, Top Stories

Most renewable energy generated in Donegal is being dumped – Blaney

22 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube