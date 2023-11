The 12 year international football journey for James McCLean has come to an end.

Tuesday’s friendly with New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium was a 103rd and final appearance in an Irish jersey for the Derry man.

McClean started the game which finished 1-1 and was substituted in the 65th minute for the very last time representing his country.

James said afterwards it was a evening to remember.

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/James-McClean.wav