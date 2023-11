It’s hoped additional funding will be made available to alleviate ongoing flooding in the Trentagh area of Letterkenny.

Some improvement works have already been carried out in the area, and Donegal County Council has confirmed an application for funding to extend the works is to be submitted for Climate Adaption funding.

Councillor Ciaran Brogan says in the interim, it’s vital signage is erected to warn road users at times of flooding………….