Most renewable energy generated in Donegal is being dumped – Blaney

A minister has agreed to look into claims that most of the renewable energy created in Donegal is being dumped because there is nowhere for it to go.

The claim was made by Senator Niall Blaney, who told the Seanad that power created in Donegal is being dumped because there is nowhere for it to go.

He said the lack of of an interconnector is a major issue which needs to be addressed.

Minister Ossian Smyth said if that is the case, it shouldn’t be happening………..

Senator Blaney replied that more needs to be done to provide better energy infrastructure in Donegal and the North West.

He was also scathing about the lack of progress in generating offshore wind energy off the North West coast……..

You can hear the full exchange between Senator Blaney and Minister Smith here –