National success and major award for local club Citadel Gymnastics

The first two weekends of November saw a total of 42 gymnasts from Citadel Gymnastics, boys and girls, head to the National Indoor Arena in Dublin for the Gymnastics Ireland National Series Competition.

Over the course of two weekends, thousands of gymnasts representing clubs from all over the country took part, competing across multiple age groups and levels. Citadel Gymnastics came home with a total of 8 individual medals and 2 team medals, along with many new personal bests.

Both of our boys’ teams placed at the top of their divisions, taking both gold and silver medals. Individual medals were won by: Bartosz Michalkiewicz (3rd place All Around), Amy Fox (3rd place Floor and All Around) , Ruby Blake (3rd place Beam), Ruby Grier (2nd place All Around, 3rd place Floor and 3rd place Vault) and Zuzia Michalkiewicz (Gold medal Vault).

These were two hugely successful weekends for the Letterkenny club which has just celebrated its fifth birthday. Opened by Fiona Murphy and Louise O’Connor in November 2018, the club has gone from strength to strength and now caters to upwards of 800 gymnasts in Letterkenny and Gweedore every week over our recreational and competitive programmes, running classes for all ages from our Tiny Warriors right up to our Adult Warriors.

And there is more cause for celebration in the coming weeks. Gymnastics Ireland has now announced the winners of the 2023 Marsh Gymnastics Ireland National Awards and Citadel has taken a total of 7, including Club of the Year:

Participation Club Coach of the Year: Charli O’Neill

Inclusive Club Coach of the Year: Jennifer Chudley

Inclusive Club of the Year: Citadel Gymnastics Club

Participation Club Gymnast of the Year: Chloe O’Donnell

Inclusive Club Gymnast of the Year: Chloe Tourish

Club of the Year: Citadel Gymnastics Club

Also, Special Recognition in the area of Education went to owner and Head Coach Fiona Murphy for Coach Education.

The awards ceremony will be held in Dublin on 9th December and all of our award winners are looking forward to attending.