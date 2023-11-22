Nominations released for Donegal GAA positions

The nominations for the various position on the Donegal County Board have been released.
With Fergus McGee stepping down, a new chairperson will be in place for 2024 with St Naul’s Cieran Kelly and Mary Coughlan along with Four Master Sean Dunnion set to battle for the top seat.
Alan Boyd moves away from the Treasurer’s position, Grace Boyle, Frankie Doherty, former Chairman Mick McGrath and Paul McGonagle are looking to take his place.
Sitting secretary Declan Martin is to be challenged by Ardara’s Mary Kelly while Ed Byrne, Sinead Breen and Sorcha Ni Gallachoir are chasing the PRO job.
Other contests of note will see Michael McGeehan, Paul McGonagle and Damien Diver go for Coaching Officer and Martin McHugh, Sean Dunnion and Niall Erskine seek to be the Central Council Officer.
The Annual County Convention of CLG Dhún na nGall will take place in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey on Wednesday December 13th, at 7.00 p.m.
Full list of nominations below.
Nominations for CLG Dhun Na nGall 2024
Chairperson
Cieran Kelly
Mary Coughlan
Sean Dunnion
Secretary
Declan Martin
Mary Kelly
Treasurer
Frankie Doherty
Grace Boyle
Mick McGrath
Paul McGonigle
Vice Chairperson
David McLoone
Assistant Secretary
Mary Kelly
Assistant Treasurer
Frankie Doherty
Anthony Molloy
Brendan Kelly
Paul McGonigle
Coaching Officer
Michael McGeehin
Damian Diver
Paul McGonigle
Irish and Cultural Officer
Catriona Uí Suibhne
Sorcha Ní Gallachoir
PRO
Ed Byrne
Sinead Breen
Sorcha Ní Gallachoir
Hurling Officer
Cormac Hartnett
Ulster Council Officers(2)
Cieran Kelly
Alan Boyd
Andy Doherty
Ciaran McKenna
Frankie Doherty
Kieran Gallagher
Liam McElhinney
Martin McHugh
Mick Murphy
William Doogan
Central Council Officer
Sean Dunnion
Martin McHugh
Niall Erskine
Delegate to Ulster Convention (1)
Andy Doherty
Catriona Uí Suibhne
David McLoone
Delegate to National Congress (1)
Edward Molloy
Martin McHugh
Mick McGrath