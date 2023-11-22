Nominations released for Donegal GAA positions

The nominations for the various position on the Donegal County Board have been released.

With Fergus McGee stepping down, a new chairperson will be in place for 2024 with St Naul’s Cieran Kelly and Mary Coughlan along with Four Master Sean Dunnion set to battle for the top seat.

Alan Boyd moves away from the Treasurer’s position, Grace Boyle, Frankie Doherty, former Chairman Mick McGrath and Paul McGonagle are looking to take his place.

Sitting secretary Declan Martin is to be challenged by Ardara’s Mary Kelly while Ed Byrne, Sinead Breen and Sorcha Ni Gallachoir are chasing the PRO job.

Other contests of note will see Michael McGeehan, Paul McGonagle and Damien Diver go for Coaching Officer and Martin McHugh, Sean Dunnion and Niall Erskine seek to be the Central Council Officer.

The Annual County Convention of CLG Dhún na nGall will take place in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey on Wednesday December 13th, at 7.00 p.m.

Full list of nominations below.