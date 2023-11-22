Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
North West athletes selected for Euro Cross

Finn Valley’s Amy Greene. Photo Finn Valley AC.

Four north west athletes have been selected on the Irish team for the upcoming European Cross Country Championship in Brussels on 10th December.

Following her second place finish in the nationals last weekend in Kilkenny, as expected Finn Valley’s Amy Greene will be handed an Ireland U20 vest.

Roisin and Elish Flanagan didn’t compete at the national senior’s but the Finn Valley twins from County Tyrone will race in Belgium alongside recent national champion Fiona Everard and Fionnuala McCormack who will race in the Europeans for an 18th time.

Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid will be the team lead for the senior women.

And City of Derry Spartan Seamus Robinson has also been selected for the U20 men’s.

 

Event Athlete Club Coach
U20 Women Anna Gardiner East Down AC Peter Morgan
U20 Women Amy Greene Finn Valley Helen McCready
U20 Women Kirsty Maher Moy Valley Andy Bibby & Phillip Finnerty
U20 Women Maebh Richardson Kilkenny City Harriers Ian Solof/Niamh Richardson/Noel Richardson
U20 Women Avril Millerick Youghal AC Noel Curtin & Joe Ryan
U20 Women Hannah Kehoe Kilkenny City Harriers Niamh Richardson
U20 Men Niall Murphy Ennis Track Club Pat Hogan
U20 Men Jonas Stafford UCD AC Feidhlim Kelly
U20 Men Harry Colbert Waterford AC Des Colbert
U20 Men Seamus Robinson City of Derry Spartans AC Martin Robinson
U20 Men Nick Griggs CNDR Track Club Mark Kirk
U20 Men Shane Brosnan An Riocht Alexander Gibby
U23 Women Danielle Donegan Tullamore Harriers Emmett Dunleavy
U23 Women Aoife Coffey Lucan Harriers Niamh & Eoin Fitzgerald
U23 Women Eimear Maher Dundrum South Dublin AC Donal Hennigan
U23 Women Aoife O’Cuill St Cocas Joe Ryan
U23 Women Ava O’Connor Tullamore Harriers Damon Martin
U23 Women Anika Thompson Leevale AC Shalane Flanagan / Ken Nason
U23 Men Oisin Spillane Ennis Track Club Rory Chesser
U23 Men Callum Morgan CNDR Track Club Mark Kirk
U23 Men Matthew Lavery North Belfast Harriers Jim McGuinness
U23 Men Abdel Laadjel Donore Harriers Ray Treacy
U23 Men Michael Morgan Sligo AC Ray Treacy
U23 Men Dean Casey Ennis Track Club Sean Carlson
Senior Women Fiona Everard Bandon AC Matt Lockett
Senior Women Mary Mulhare Portlaoise AC Michael Mulhare
Senior Women Fionnuala Ross Armagh AC No Coach
Senior Women Fionnuala McCormack Kilcoole AC Alan McCormack
Senior Women Eilish Flanagan Finn Valley Damon Martin
Senior Women Roisin Flanagan Finn Valley Damon Martin
Senior Men Cormac Dalton Mullingar Harriers Joe Ryan
Senior Men Kevin Mulcaire Ennis Track Club Pat Hogan
Senior Men Hugh Armstrong Ballina AC Feidhlim Kelly
Senior Men Keelan Kilrehill Mov Valley AC Emmett Dunleavy
Senior Men Brian Fay Raheny Shamrock AC Feidhlim Kelly
Senior Men Fearghal Curtin Youghal AC James Thie
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

