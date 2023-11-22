North West athletes selected for Euro Cross

Four north west athletes have been selected on the Irish team for the upcoming European Cross Country Championship in Brussels on 10th December.

Following her second place finish in the nationals last weekend in Kilkenny, as expected Finn Valley’s Amy Greene will be handed an Ireland U20 vest.

Roisin and Elish Flanagan didn’t compete at the national senior’s but the Finn Valley twins from County Tyrone will race in Belgium alongside recent national champion Fiona Everard and Fionnuala McCormack who will race in the Europeans for an 18th time.

Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid will be the team lead for the senior women.

And City of Derry Spartan Seamus Robinson has also been selected for the U20 men’s.