Pension age sparks rows in dail



A row has erupted in the Dail between the Government and Sinn Fein over what the pension age should be.

The Government has signed off on a plan to increase PRSI over five years to replenish the Social Insurance Fund.

This decision will see hikes in PRSI rates for employers, employees and the self-employed.

These increases will support the retention of the State Pension Age at 66.

However Sinn Féin’s Finance Spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, says if his party gets into Government, it’ll allow people to retire earlier: