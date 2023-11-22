Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pension age sparks rows in dail


A row has erupted in the Dail between the Government and Sinn Fein over what the pension age should be.
The Government has signed off on a plan to increase PRSI over five years to replenish the Social Insurance Fund.
This decision will see hikes in PRSI rates for employers, employees and the self-employed.
These increases will support the retention of the State Pension Age at 66.
However Sinn Féin’s Finance Spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, says if his party gets into Government, it’ll allow people to retire earlier:

Mica Action Group
News, Top Stories

Dr Ambrose McCloskey to represent MAG on key Defectoive Block committee

22 November 2023
IMG-9360
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pension age sparks rows in dail

22 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 November 2023
Hugh Bonner Mara Media
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback

Business Matters Ep 171 – Hugh Bonner

22 November 2023
Advertisement

