Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

After a look at the front pages, we hear from Margaret who feels she was unfairly ticketed when she parked in an E-charging parking spot in Letterkenny. We hear calls from Age Action ireland for businesses to be more focused on catering for older people and a Killybegs businessman describes the impact on trading hotels accommodating refugees has had:

Loads of listeners comments followed by calls for you to consider Green Friday as well as Black Friday and support local businesses, more callers way in on the disabled parking issue and Brendan Devenney previews the DL Ball this Friday!:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on an information event this weekend in Letterkenny focused on Crohn’s and Colitis, Chris is in to preview the Business Matters pod and we hear of public consultations for the Buncrana /Carndonagh Greenway: