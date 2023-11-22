Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Home for Christmas

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the front pages, we hear from Margaret who feels she was unfairly ticketed when she parked in an E-charging parking spot in Letterkenny. We hear calls from Age Action ireland for businesses to be more focused on catering for older people and a Killybegs businessman describes the impact on trading  hotels accommodating refugees has had:

Loads of listeners comments followed by calls for you to consider Green Friday as well as Black Friday and support local businesses, more callers way in on the disabled parking issue and Brendan Devenney previews the DL Ball this Friday!:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on an information event this weekend in Letterkenny focused on Crohn’s and Colitis, Chris is in to preview the Business Matters pod and we hear of public consultations for the Buncrana /Carndonagh Greenway:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica Action Group
News, Top Stories

Dr Ambrose McCloskey to represent MAG on key Defectoive Block committee

22 November 2023
IMG-9360
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pension age sparks rows in dail

22 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 November 2023
Hugh Bonner Mara Media
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback

Business Matters Ep 171 – Hugh Bonner

22 November 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Mica Action Group
News, Top Stories

Dr Ambrose McCloskey to represent MAG on key Defectoive Block committee

22 November 2023
IMG-9360
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pension age sparks rows in dail

22 November 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 November 2023
Hugh Bonner Mara Media
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback

Business Matters Ep 171 – Hugh Bonner

22 November 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council special housing meeting adjourned after brief start

22 November 2023
killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tourism season in Killybegs is suffering

22 November 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube