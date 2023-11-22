Public consultation to take place for Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway Project

Two public consultation events are due to take place in relation to the Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway Project.

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland invite residents of the area, members of the public and other interested parties to participate in the second non-statutory public consultation for the Buncrana to Carndonagh Greenway Project.

The project is currently at Phase 2 (Options Selection), which involves the development and assessment of potential route corridors to determine a Preferred Option. Following the feedback received during the first non-statutory public consultation held in April 2023, a number of Route Corridor Options have been identified. The purpose of this public consultation is to inform the public of the option selection process and to invite feedback on these Route Corridor Options.

To facilitate this, two in-person public consultation events will take place in Buncrana and Carndonagh as follows:

Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Buncrana, F93 PPH9

Wednesday 6th December – 14:00 – 20:00

Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N, Council Chamber Room

Thursday 7th December – 14:00 – 20:00

Members of the project team will be available to discuss any queries or concerns regarding the project.

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available from 8th December until Thursday 11th January at the following locations:

Carndonagh PSC, Malin Road, Carndonagh, F93 YV1N, Council Chamber Room. Opening hours 09:00 – 16.30 (Monday – Friday).

Buncrana Community Library (St Marys Rd, Ardaravan, Buncrana, F93 YK68. Opening hours Monday & Saturdays 10:00 – 14:30; Wednesday & Friday – 09:30 – 17.30.

For additional project information, or to complete the feedback form online, please visit the dedicated project website at BuncranaCarndonaghgreenway.ie. Information will be accessible online from Monday 4th December 2023.

If you cannot attend one of our in-person events and are unable to access the website, please feel free to contact the project team by email on buncranacarndonaghgreenway@aecom.com or by post at Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.