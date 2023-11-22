Special DCC meeting underway to discuss housing

A special meeting of Donegal County Council is underway to discuss issues relating to housing. Among the issues discussed so far are the need for more construction, problems with water connections, and delays caused by red tape.

Today’s special meeting heard Cllr Ciaran Brogan repeat his call for the council to employ its own legal team, describing it as a no-brainer. The system as it stands simply isn’t working, he said.

That was echoed by a number of members, including Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig, who questioned the low level of social house building in the Glenties Municipal District, and suggested every municipal district should have dedicated housing staff.

Cllr Michael Mc Bride highlighted ongoing issues with the supply of water, saying there must be discussions with Uisce Eireann about how to increase supplies in areas whjere housing need exists.

That was echoed by Cllr Michael McMahon, who said there are people prepared to build, but many obstacles, including zoning issues and infrastructure deficits are hampering them.

Cllr Patrick McGowan welcomed the increased emphasis on housing, saying progress can only be made when officials and members work together.