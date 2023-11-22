Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tourism season in Killybegs is suffering

A Killybegs restaurant owner says the response to the war in Ukraine has made trading very difficult.

Gary Anderson is the co-owner of Killybegs seafood shack and Andersons Boathouse Restaurant.

He says the shortage of hotel accommodation means his typical customers have nowhere to stay.

The statement comes in response to the Governments announcement of the exclusion of cafés, restaurants and pubs from a €10 million support fund.

The scheme is designed to help businesses in areas where a large number of hotel and B&B rooms are being used for refugee accommodation.

Mr. Anderson says he welcomes refugees but the management on behalf of the government has left many businesses with no light at the end of the tunnel:

