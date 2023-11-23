Cash and counterfeit cigarettes seized in search linked with Derry UDA

Detectives investigating suspected criminality linked to the UDA in Derry have carried out a number of searches in the city today.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating suspected criminality linked to the Londonderry UDA have carried out a number of searches in the city today, Thursday 23rd November.

During the searches a number of items were seized including approximately £12,000 in cash, over 50,000 counterfeit cigarettes and a quantity of CBD sweets.

Detective Inspector Phelan said: “We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity, and I would appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”