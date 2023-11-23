Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cash and counterfeit cigarettes seized in search linked with Derry UDA

Detectives investigating suspected criminality linked to the UDA in Derry have carried out a number of searches in the city today.

During the searches a number of items were seized, including approximately £12,000 in cash, over 50,000 counterfeit cigarettes and a quantity of CBD sweets.

Police say they will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity, and are urging anyone with information or concerns to contact them.

*******************

Release in full –

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating suspected criminality linked to the Londonderry UDA have carried out a number of searches in the city today, Thursday 23rd November.

During the searches a number of items were seized including approximately £12,000 in cash, over 50,000 counterfeit cigarettes and a quantity of CBD sweets.

Detective Inspector Phelan said: “We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity, and I would appeal to anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity, or anyone with any information that can assist our investigations, to call police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

