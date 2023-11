This week on The Score, It’s a big weekend for three clubs from the county in the FAI Junior Cup. Buncrana Hearts, Cockhill Celtic and Letterkenny Rovers all have away ties as the competition enters the national stage this Sunday.

It’s also a big weekend in the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship with Naomh Conaill against holders Glen our feature game this Saturday.

We’ll be previewing the last four of the provincial championship with Michael McMullan of Gaelic Life.