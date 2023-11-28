Doherty urges people to take advice as UB withdraws from the mortgage market

Donegal TD and Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty says there should be a clear expectation that mortgage loans held by Ulster Bank are sold to mainstream lenders and not vulture funds.

Ulster Bank announced today that it will compensate 4,500 customers who hold offset mortgages with the bank as it withdraws from the Irish market.

Deputy Doherty is urging anyone affected to carefully review their documentation when it arrives, and to seek independent financial advice.

Most importantly, he says Ulster Bank must be mindful of their customers when they sell the mortgages on……..