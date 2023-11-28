Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí appeal for information following collision in Newtowncunningham

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred in the townland of Tonyhabboc, Newtowncunningham on Wednesday last at around 5.20pm.

A driver had travelled along the R237 and came to a stop at the junction with the N13, when the car behind collided with them.

The second car, which is blue in colour and possibly a Volkswagen, did not remain at the scene and travelled in the Burt/Bridgend direction.

Gardaí ask  anybody who may have travelled on the N13 between Bridgend and Newtowncunningham on that date between 5.15pm and 5.30pm and who had a dash cam to make the footage available to Gardaí in Letterkenny.

Advertisement

