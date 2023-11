The Irish Farmers’ Association says the 44 percent drop in farm incomes confirmed by Teagasc today is a huge concern, particularly given the ongoing cost of living crisis.

It says “if we don’t have farmers, we don’t have food” and “this should be a wake-up call for the Government.”

IFA President Tim Cullinan adds both the “EU and the Government need a change direction and they need to start listening to farmers on the ground.”