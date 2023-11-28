Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon, with Donal Kavanagh standing in for Greg Hughes this week – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, former Footballer Eamonn McGee has his views on a set of stringent guidelines from one GAA club for next years panel and we have an extensive debate on the proposed introduction of facial recognition technology in wake of riots in Dublin last Thursday:

Listener comments are following by this week’s ‘Community Garda Information’. Later a listener is concerned about the banning of protests directly outside facilities that offer abortion services:

Senator Eileen Flynn joins Greg to discuss the high rate of suicide in the Traveller community, we hear of a calendar with a difference to raise money for a street cleaner for Ramelton and we hear from the EPA on how Ireland is missing its recycling targets:

PSNI launch investigation into former consultant neurologist

28 November 2023
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 November 2023
Suicide rates for Travellers must come down – Senator Flynn

28 November 2023
Gardaí appeal for information following collision in Newtowncunningham

28 November 2023
