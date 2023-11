The PSNI has started a major investigation into the clinical practices of a former consultant neurologist.

Dr. Michael Watt used to work for the Belfast Trust, and also held clinics at Hillsborough Private Clinic and the Ulster Independent.

He was at the centre of Northern Ireland’s largest-ever recall of patients in 2018 – and was recently struck off the medical register.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn is joint lead on the police investigation that’s being dubbed “Operation Begrain”: