Suicide rates for Travellers must come down – Senator Flynn

A documentary titled ‘Patrick – A Young Traveller Lost’ aired on RTÉ 1 last night, about the need for suicide prevention measures within the Traveller community.

Donegal Senator and long time activist Eileen Flynn participated.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show Senator Flynn said 1 in 11 deaths among Travellers is caused by suicide, while the rate of suicide for Traveller women is 6 times higher that than of settled women and for men that of is 7 times higher.

She added that campaigners have been raising the problem for years: