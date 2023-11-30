Letterkenny Lions Club auction

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Lions Club in Donegal, in partnership with Highland Radio, have announced an innovative online auction to aid families in Donegal facing the challenges of the current cost-of-living crisis.

All funds generated through the online auction will be dedicated to the Donegal Food Response Network, a vital organisation supporting over 20 foodbanks across the county.

Generously sponsored by Supervalu, with five stores across Donegal, all costs associated with the online auction are covered, ensuring that every penny raised directly benefits those in need. The items, particularly vouchers will make for wonderful Donegal themed Christmas gifts at incredible value!

All successful bidders will receive their vouchers and items in the week starting December 11th – just in time for the festive season.

🌟 Tee Up for a Cause with Letterkenny Lions Club! ⛳️🌟
📅 When: Hurry – bidding open until December 7th, 2023
✨ Over 100 businesses in Donegal have generously contributed, proudly sponsored by Supervalu, ensuring every penny raised directly benefits those in need.
🎁 Perfect Gifts! 🏌️ For the Golf Enthusiasts: Swing into action! Bid on green fees vouchers & golfing/meal vouchers from premier Donegal golf clubs – Rosapenna, Dunfanaghy, Cruit Island, Ballyliffin, Letterkenny, and Donegal Golf Clubs!
🙏 Get Involved: Visit the link above or www.donegalfoodresponse.ie to score exclusive golf experiences and more. Bid early and bid often!
🎄 Spread the Golf Love: Share this post and let’s make this festive season a hole-in-one for families in Donegal!
🌟 Together, let’s make an impact. Join us in supporting the Lions Club Online Auction! 🌟
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 November 2023
falcarragh racist protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man in Falcarragh intimidates Ukrainian refugees

30 November 2023
items seized
News, Audio, Top Stories

Machete seized in Derry

30 November 2023
horse pony equine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Greyhound Action Ireland calls for TDs to be open and honest

30 November 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

