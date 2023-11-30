Letterkenny Lions Club auction

The Lions Club in Donegal, in partnership with Highland Radio, have announced an innovative online auction to aid families in Donegal facing the challenges of the current cost-of-living crisis.

All funds generated through the online auction will be dedicated to the Donegal Food Response Network, a vital organisation supporting over 20 foodbanks across the county.

Generously sponsored by Supervalu, with five stores across Donegal, all costs associated with the online auction are covered, ensuring that every penny raised directly benefits those in need. The items, particularly vouchers will make for wonderful Donegal themed Christmas gifts at incredible value!

All successful bidders will receive their vouchers and items in the week starting December 11th – just in time for the festive season.