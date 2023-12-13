Donegal priest considering installing CCTV after sacristy ransacked

A Moville Parish Priest says he is considering installing CCTV cameras around his Church after it was ransacked in recent days.

During a spate of break ins in the Inishowen peninsula in the early hours of Monday morning, Ballinacrae Church was broken into, the sacristy ransacked and damage caused to a tabernacle.

Gardaí while responding to another burglary in the area observed lights on in the Church and upon investigation discovered that entry had been gained

Fr Edward Gallagher told today’s Nine til Noon Show that it was a very upsetting incident: