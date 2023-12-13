Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal priest considering installing CCTV after sacristy ransacked

A Moville Parish Priest says he is considering installing CCTV cameras around his Church after it was ransacked in recent days.

During a spate of break ins in the Inishowen peninsula in the early hours of Monday morning, Ballinacrae Church was broken into, the sacristy ransacked and damage caused to a tabernacle.

Gardaí while responding to another burglary in the area observed lights on in the Church and upon investigation discovered that entry had been gained

Fr Edward Gallagher told today’s Nine til Noon Show that it was a very upsetting incident:

AIB
News, Top Stories

AIB apologise for ongoing technical problems

13 December 2023
burglary
News, Top Stories

Windows smashed and power tools stolen in Strabane

13 December 2023
PadraigLUHdail1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy MacLochlainn brings LUH ambulance concerns before the Dáil

13 December 2023
Ballinacrae Church
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal priest considering installing CCTV after sacristy ransacked

13 December 2023
