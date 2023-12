On the back of a €17 million announcement in funding is being allocated to the higher education sector, apprenticeship courses will be delivered on the ATU Killybegs campus for the first time.

288 students will avail of an electrical apprenticeship.

Meanwhile, ATU Letterkenny will deliver 6 blocks of Metal Fabrication apprenticeships for 96 students and 3 blocks of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning apprenticeships with 48 places.