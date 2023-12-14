Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday's show:

After a look at the front pages, Mary Coughlan has been elected as the new Chairperson of Donegal GAA and joins Greg to outline her plans for the future, we have reaction to the agreed quotas for Irish fishers for next year and there is news that 29 International Protection Applicants are being moved to a rural area outside Ballyshannon:

The business and political reaction to the latest Falcarragh water outages and ‘Ciazo’ are in studio to perform a couple of live tracks:

We chat to the CEO of the newly established Agri Food Regulator, there are claims that ‘Feral Youths’ are robbing retailers across the country, Mary is our contestant for a our Magees Chemist competition and Eunan tells us how his son’s driving tester had his own test during Driving test during his test (if that makes sense):