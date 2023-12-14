Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the front pages, Mary Coughlan has been elected as the new Chairperson of Donegal GAA and joins Greg to outline her plans for the future, we have reaction to the agreed quotas for Irish fishers for next year and there is news that 29 International Protection Applicants are being moved to a rural area outside Ballyshannon:

The business and political reaction to the latest Falcarragh water outages and ‘Ciazo’ are in studio to perform a couple of live tracks:

We chat to the CEO of the newly established Agri Food Regulator, there are claims that ‘Feral Youths’ are robbing retailers across the country, Mary is our contestant for a our Magees Chemist competition and Eunan tells us how his son’s driving tester had his own test during Driving test during his test (if that makes sense):

 

Top Stories

Pearse Dail Foley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty accused of ‘strategic heckling’

14 December 2023
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney on first anniversary of his death

14 December 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 December 2023
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Soldier F to face trial over Bloody Sunday murders

14 December 2023
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

