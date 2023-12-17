Community Christmas Dinner event in Buncrana hosted by Exchange Inishowen

The Exchange Community Centre will host Inishowen’s Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day again this year.

The event will take place at The Exchange, Castle Avenue in Buncrana from 1pm to 3pm on the 25th of December.

The event has been running for the last ten years and is for anyone facing Christmas on their own, coping with a change in circumstances that means Christmas at home may be difficult or who may simply want to do something different.

Ruth Garvey-Williams, volunteer member at Exchange says a fantastic day is always had: