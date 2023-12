There’s fears over the future of a mental health residential and respite centre in Inishowen.

As part of the planned reconfiguration of the Donegal Mental Health Service, the closure of the Radharc na Sleibhte facility has been proposed.

Major refurbishment works are required at the centre.

However, Councillor Albert Doherty is urging the HSE to ensure adequate resources are in place to meet the care needs of people in the peninsula: