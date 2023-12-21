NoWDOC urges patience as management anticipate a busy Christmas period

The NoWDOC service, which provides an urgent GP family Doctor service to patients in Donegal has issued its Christmas/New Year opening hours.

The service is expected a high volume of calls over the holiday period, with management stressing it’s designed to provide urgent GP care to patients, is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service.

The service will operate from 6 o’clock this evening until 8o’clock on the morning of Wednesday December 27th.

Local GP services will be available on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week during normal hours, with NoW DOC operating again from 6pm on this day week, Friday December 29th through to 8am on Tuesday January 2nd.

NoWDOC can be contacted on 0818 400 911

Maura Gillen, the General Manager of Primary Care in the region, is urging people to be patient when they contact the NoWDOC Service over the Christmas period and to expect delays due to what they anticipate will be a high volume of calls.

She says they will continue to ensure urgent calls are prioritised and dealt with first.

Ms Gillen is also urging people to ensure that prescriptions and medicines are arranged with their own GP and pharmacy before the holiday period commences.

*******************

HSE Media Release

Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo

NoWDOC GP Out of Hours Service Christmas/New Year Opening Hours

The NoWDOC service, which provides an urgent GP family Doctor service to patients in Co. Donegal and south Leitrim, has issued its Christmas/New Year opening hours.

The service is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service, who are the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies where they arise.

Christmas & New Year Opening Hours at NoWDOC

Friday, 22nd December 6pm through to 8am Wednesday, 27th December

Friday, 29th December 6pm through to 8am Tuesday 2nd January 2024

NoWDOC Contact Number -0818 400 911

According to Maura Gillen, General Manager Primary Care, CH CDLMS “We would ask people to please bear with us when they contact the NoWDOC Service over the Christmas period and to expect delays due to the high volume of calls we are receiving. We will continue to ensure urgent calls are prioritised and dealt with first. We also advise that patients and service users ensure that prescriptions and medicines are arranged with their own GP and pharmacy before the holiday period commences.”