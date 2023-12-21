Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Car Draw

Christmas Schedule

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

NoWDOC urges patience as management anticipate a busy Christmas period

The NoWDOC service, which provides an urgent GP family Doctor service to patients in Donegal has issued its Christmas/New Year opening hours.

The service is expected a high volume of calls over the holiday period, with management stressing it’s designed to provide urgent GP care to patients, is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service.

The service will operate from 6 o’clock this evening until 8o’clock on the morning of Wednesday December 27th.

Local GP services will be available on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week during normal hours, with NoW DOC operating again from 6pm on this day week, Friday December 29th through to 8am on Tuesday January 2nd.

NoWDOC can be contacted on 0818 400 911

Maura Gillen, the General Manager of Primary Care in the region, is urging people to be patient when they contact the NoWDOC Service over the Christmas period and to expect delays due to what they anticipate will be a high volume of calls.

She says they will continue to ensure urgent calls are prioritised and dealt with first.

Ms Gillen is also urging people to ensure that prescriptions and medicines are arranged with their own GP and pharmacy before the holiday period commences.

*******************

HSE Media Release

 

Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo

 

NoWDOC GP Out of Hours Service Christmas/New Year Opening Hours

 

The NoWDOC service, which provides an urgent GP family Doctor service to patients in Co. Donegal and south Leitrim, has issued its Christmas/New Year opening hours.

The service is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service, who are the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies where they arise.

Christmas & New Year Opening Hours at NoWDOC

Friday, 22nd December 6pm through to 8am Wednesday, 27th December

Friday, 29th December 6pm through to 8am Tuesday 2nd January 2024 

 

 

NoWDOC Contact Number -0818 400 911

 

According to Maura Gillen, General Manager Primary Care, CH CDLMS “We would ask people to please bear with us when they contact the NoWDOC Service over the Christmas period and to expect delays due to the high volume of calls we are receiving.  We will continue to ensure urgent calls are prioritised and dealt with first. We also advise that patients and service users ensure that prescriptions and medicines are arranged with their own GP and pharmacy before the holiday period commences.”   

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday December 21st

21 December 2023
nowdoc
News, Top Stories

NoWDOC urges patience as management anticipate a busy Christmas period

21 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man and woman escape petrol bomb injury in Derry

21 December 2023
micheal mc bride
News, Top Stories

Bridge collapse closes road in Garrowcarry

21 December 2023
Advertisement

Related News

News Logo Posts
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday December 21st

21 December 2023
nowdoc
News, Top Stories

NoWDOC urges patience as management anticipate a busy Christmas period

21 December 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man and woman escape petrol bomb injury in Derry

21 December 2023
micheal mc bride
News, Top Stories

Bridge collapse closes road in Garrowcarry

21 December 2023
brown bin
News, Top Stories

Every household in Ireland to get brown bin

21 December 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Road collision in Letterkenny

21 December 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube