Investigations are continuing into a crash between Donegal Town and Killybegs yesterday evening in which two men were injured.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a two vehicle collision at Mountcharles at around 6:40pm.

The two men aged in their 30s and 20s were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to injuries sustained.

Gardaí say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.