Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel this morning is Mary Harte. John McAteer and Kathy Donaghy and issues include calls on restaurants from Minister Charlie McConologue to reduce large portion sizes, there is a general chat about challenges facing the hospitality industry and our panels outline their hopes for 2024:

Seamus Gunn answers your legal question and we run through the views of listeners who have messaged in over the course of the morning:

Katie and Michael join Greg for That’s Entertainment!:

