Police appealing for information after row in Co Derry

Police are appealing for information after a row in Co Derry.

The argument was between a man in his 50s and a woman in her teens or early 20s in the Dungiven area at around 8:45pm last night.

The man was wearing a hat and body warmer, and the woman was wearing glasses and dressed in dark clothes.

It happened on the Ballyquin Road between Dungiven and Limavady – they then got into a dark coloured small van and drove off towards Limavady.

The van possibly a Volkswagen Caddy or Citroen Berlingo may have had a partial registration of VUI.

