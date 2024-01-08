Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
HIQA identifies delays in implementation of Tusla governance mechanisms

Delays in the implementation of governance mechanisms have been identified in Tusla services in Donegal/ Sligo/Leitrim and West Cavan.

A HIQA inspection was carried out in August last year, focusing on the implementation of the Child and Family Agency’s Child Abuse Substantiation Procedure which came into operation on June 27th 2022.

HIQA found that overall, assessments were not completed in line with time frames set out in Tusla’s own procedures.

No Child Abuse Substantiation Procedure was concluded within the 14 months since its commencement.

HIQA says the procedure overall was not efficient, and not person centred.

The inspection indicated that children were not always at the centre of the implementation of CASP in this area due to:

· the delays in Garda vetting notifications potentially placed children at risk

· the delays in communication with children and their families

· the delays in identifying children who possibly had contact with alleged abusers due to cases awaiting allocation at preliminary enquiry stage

· it was not consistently evident on files if a child was safe and protected

· identified children were referred to child protection and welfare services, and managers of the service advised inspectors that such safeguarding information was on the child’s child protection and welfare (CPW) file; however, best practice would be to have this clearly stated on the CASP file.

· there was no national guidance, only newly introduced local guidance, on how to identify and respond to suspected organisational or institutional abuse, or how to identify especially vulnerable children.

You can read the full report here

