Low temperature warning issued for Donegal

A low temperature warning has been issued for Donegal.

Cold, icy conditions are expected from 9pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning.

Travelling has been hazardous for many today with temperatures falling to -4 in parts overnight.

Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy hopes 2024 will be the year of a General Election

8 January 2024
luh logo
News, Top Stories

INMO says it’s seeing “overcrowding challenges” in each part of the country

8 January 2024
tusla22
News, Top Stories

HIQA identifies delays in implementation of Tusla governance mechanisms

8 January 2024
School
News, Top Stories

Education Minister accused of throwing towel on teacher recruitment and retention crisis

8 January 2024
