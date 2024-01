Carrigans Tidy Towns Comittee has issued an appeal for information after two walls were damaged.

On social media the group said the destruction happened on Friday beside Murray Tiles.

There are tyre tracks on the grass as well as some debris with walls on opposite sides of the road collapsed.

A spokesperson says that all they are asking for is an anonymous donation from the driver to see the walls repaired so that the cost isn’t covered by donations received by the group.