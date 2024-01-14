Local diversions in place following collision in Drumkeen

A road traffic collision has taken place in Drumkeen.
Gardaí say that the N13 is closed from Kilross to Ballybofey and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.
More information as it comes.
A road traffic collision has taken place in Drumkeen.
Gardaí say that the N13 is closed from Kilross to Ballybofey and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.
More information as it comes.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland