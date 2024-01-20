McCarroll sets championship record at U20 National Indoors

Finn Valley athlete Eimear McCarroll set a championship best record as she triumphed in the women’s 1,500 metres event at the National Indoor U20 and U23 Championships in Athlone.

The talented athlete, who has secured a scholarship at an American university, won her race by just 0.01 of a second.

It was also a PB for her as she ran a time of 4:32.71 in the under-20 race.

There were several other Donegal medal winners, including Joseph Aidoo of Letterkenny AC who took bronze in the 400 metres u-23 race.

Patsy McGonagle summed up the day’s action on Saturday Sport when he spoke with Chris Ashmore.