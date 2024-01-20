Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

McCarroll sets championship record at U20 National Indoors

Finn Valley athlete Eimear McCarroll set a championship best record as she triumphed in the women’s 1,500 metres event at the National Indoor U20 and U23 Championships in Athlone.

The talented athlete, who has secured a scholarship at an American university, won her race by just 0.01 of a second.

It was also a PB for her as she ran a time of  4:32.71 in the under-20 race.

There were several other Donegal medal winners, including Joseph Aidoo of Letterkenny AC who took bronze in the 400 metres u-23 race.

Patsy McGonagle summed up the day’s action on Saturday Sport when he spoke with Chris Ashmore.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Armed and masked men make threats at sports club and licensed premises in Dungiven

20 January 2024
RSA-Logo
News, Top Stories

RSA issues road safety weather alert ahead of Storm Isha

20 January 2024
University of Galway
News, Audio, Top Stories

University of Galway students seek government action on rising rents

20 January 2024
Windstorm
News, Top Stories

Storm Isha to bring heavy winds to the NW region tomorrow

20 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Armed and masked men make threats at sports club and licensed premises in Dungiven

20 January 2024
RSA-Logo
News, Top Stories

RSA issues road safety weather alert ahead of Storm Isha

20 January 2024
University of Galway
News, Audio, Top Stories

University of Galway students seek government action on rising rents

20 January 2024
Windstorm
News, Top Stories

Storm Isha to bring heavy winds to the NW region tomorrow

20 January 2024
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘More needs to be done to aid struggling hospitality sector’ – Deputy Harkin

20 January 2024
Work
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal one of the top destinations for workers relocating

20 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube