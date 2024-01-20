Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Public consultation launched on Letters to Heaven post box initiative

A public consultation has been launched in Derry and Strabane on a Letters to Heaven post box initiative.

The project will see letterboxes placed in four of the largest cemeteries across the city and district, allowing visitors to send letters to loved ones they have lost.

It has already been rolled out in the City Cemetery and in Ballyoan and Strabane Cemeteries.

The initiative was brought to the attention of the Council by former Mayor, Cllr Graham Warke who was contacted by a local woman who recently lost a family member, leaving behind a young son who felt he would benefit if he thought he could write a letter to his father.

They were inspired by a similar scheme in Nottinghamshire.

Cllr Ruairí McHugh, Chair of the Environment and Regeneration Committee he says he understands there will be mixed reviews surrounding the topic and is interested in hearing the viewpoints of all.

The Council endeavours to provide this facility for bereaved people, particularly children, but also adults so they can send messages to their deceased loved ones as evidence shows this profoundly cathartic experience may greatly benefit their emotional and psychological wellbeing.

The consultation runs until February 16th. Link to survey – https://derrystrabane.uk.engagementhq.com/letters-to-heaven-postbox-at-castlederg-cemetery-consultation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

University of Galway
News, Audio, Top Stories

University of Galway students seek government action on rising rents

20 January 2024
Windstorm
News, Top Stories

Storm Isha to bring heavy winds to the NW region tomorrow

20 January 2024
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘More needs to be done to aid struggling hospitality sector’ – Deputy Harkin

20 January 2024
Work
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal one of the top destinations for workers relocating

20 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

University of Galway
News, Audio, Top Stories

University of Galway students seek government action on rising rents

20 January 2024
Windstorm
News, Top Stories

Storm Isha to bring heavy winds to the NW region tomorrow

20 January 2024
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘More needs to be done to aid struggling hospitality sector’ – Deputy Harkin

20 January 2024
Work
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal one of the top destinations for workers relocating

20 January 2024
letters to heaven
News, Top Stories

Public consultation launched on Letters to Heaven post box initiative

20 January 2024
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal one of the more affordable regions to live in in Ireland

20 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube