Success for Donegal boxers at Ulster Elite Championship Finals

There was success for a number of Donegal boxers at the Ulster Elite Championships before a sell out crowd at the Girdwood Community Hub in Belfast.

Dungloe’s Matthew McCole, boxing for Illies Golden Gloves, beat Jon Connell of Holy Trinity 3-2 in the 71kg division.

His clubmate Cahir Gormley also won on a 3-2 decision to take the 67kgs title as he beat Gianni Richmond of Cairnlodge while Letterkenny native Jack Harkin, boxing out of the Oakleaf club in Derry, was victorious on a 4-1 score over Matthew Boreland of Churchlands to take the honours at 54kgs.

Meanwhile, Carly Irvine of the Oakleaf Club in Derry beat Chloe Fleck of Canal ABC on a 5-0 unanimous decision.