Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Success for Donegal boxers at Ulster Elite Championship Finals

Donegal boxers were to the fore at the Ulster Elite Championships in Belfast. Photo: Ulster Boxing Council IABA facebook.

There was success for a number of Donegal boxers at the Ulster Elite Championships before a sell out crowd at the Girdwood Community Hub in Belfast.

Dungloe’s Matthew McCole, boxing for Illies Golden Gloves, beat Jon Connell of Holy Trinity 3-2 in the 71kg division.

His clubmate Cahir Gormley also won on a 3-2 decision to take the 67kgs title as he beat Gianni Richmond of Cairnlodge while Letterkenny native Jack Harkin, boxing out of the Oakleaf club in Derry, was victorious on a 4-1 score over Matthew Boreland of Churchlands to take the honours at 54kgs.

Meanwhile, Carly Irvine of the Oakleaf Club in Derry beat Chloe Fleck of Canal ABC on a 5-0 unanimous decision.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Armed and masked men make threats at sports club and licensed premises in Dungiven

20 January 2024
RSA-Logo
News, Top Stories

RSA issues road safety weather alert ahead of Storm Isha

20 January 2024
University of Galway
News, Audio, Top Stories

University of Galway students seek government action on rising rents

20 January 2024
Windstorm
News, Top Stories

Storm Isha to bring heavy winds to the NW region tomorrow

20 January 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Armed and masked men make threats at sports club and licensed premises in Dungiven

20 January 2024
RSA-Logo
News, Top Stories

RSA issues road safety weather alert ahead of Storm Isha

20 January 2024
University of Galway
News, Audio, Top Stories

University of Galway students seek government action on rising rents

20 January 2024
Windstorm
News, Top Stories

Storm Isha to bring heavy winds to the NW region tomorrow

20 January 2024
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘More needs to be done to aid struggling hospitality sector’ – Deputy Harkin

20 January 2024
Work
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal one of the top destinations for workers relocating

20 January 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube