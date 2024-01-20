Young Donegal driver gets set for Junior European Rally Championship

Donegal rally driver Kyle McBride is preparing to compete in the Junior European Rally Championship in 2024.

The Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member has acquired a Peugeot 208 Rally4 for the six-round campaign.

The 20-year-old is keen to build on his progress after finishing a close second in last year’s Junior British Rally Championship in only his second year in Rally4 machinery.

“This next step is a big one, but I know it is an important one,” he told rallysight.com

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver Eamonn Kelly is amongst a record-breaking entry list for the 2024 Junior World Rally Championship.

Yesterday, WRC officials confirmed that 19 crews – including Frosses’ Eamonn Kelly and Conor Mohan – will take to the start line on next month’s Rally Sweden, the opening round of the five-event series. It is the largest JWRC entry in two decades.