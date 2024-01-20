Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Young Donegal driver gets set for Junior European Rally Championship

Donegal rally driver Kyle McBride is preparing to compete in the  Junior European Rally Championship in 2024. 

The Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member has acquired a Peugeot 208 Rally4 for the six-round campaign.

The 20-year-old is keen to build on his progress after finishing a close second in last year’s Junior British Rally Championship in only his second year in Rally4 machinery.

“This next step is a big one, but I know it is an important one,” he told rallysight.com

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver Eamonn Kelly is amongst a record-breaking entry list for the 2024 Junior World Rally Championship.

Yesterday, WRC officials confirmed that 19 crews – including Frosses’ Eamonn Kelly and Conor Mohan – will take to the start line on next month’s Rally Sweden, the opening round of the five-event series. It is the largest JWRC entry in two decades.

 

 

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Armed and masked men make threats at sports club and licensed premises in Dungiven

20 January 2024
RSA-Logo
News, Top Stories

RSA issues road safety weather alert ahead of Storm Isha

20 January 2024
University of Galway
News, Audio, Top Stories

University of Galway students seek government action on rising rents

20 January 2024
Windstorm
News, Top Stories

Storm Isha to bring heavy winds to the NW region tomorrow

20 January 2024
