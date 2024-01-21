Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Update – Power restored to 562 homes and businesses in Derrybeg

Winds of over 100 kilometres per hour have already been recorded in Mayo and Cork, as Storm Isha makes its presence felt. 562 homes and businesses were without power in Derrybeg for a time, but that situation has now been resolved.

Two status red wind warnings have been issued ; one for Galway and Mayo from 5pm until 9pm, the other for Donegal from 9pm until 1am tomorrow.

The rest of the country is subject to an orange warning, which comes into effect at 5pm.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group met this morning, and are warning people in status red areas not to travel while the storm batters the country.

Amber warnings have been issued in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

Met Éireann’s Liz Walsh says it will get very windy in the North West this evening………………..

McGlynns flooding
News, Audio, Top Stories

Flooding in Castlefinn this evening as Storm Isha draws near

21 January 2024
TV licence
News, Audio, Top Stories

TV licence may be scrapped and replaced with levy on household bills

21 January 2024
Windstorm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Update – Power restored to 562 homes and businesses in Derrybeg

21 January 2024
garda logo
News, Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested after Rathmullan robbery have been released

21 January 2024
