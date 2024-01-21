“Heightened state of readiness” as Donegal County Council monitoring progress of Storm Isha

Gale force winds associated with Storm Isha accompanied by heavy rain will bring challenging conditions across Donegal.

Roads Service, Fire service and Civil Defence crews are at a heightened state of readiness in the event of local responses being required during this storm event.

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team are keeping the approaching weather pattern under review and will continue to monitor all local conditions as Storm Isha progresses.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency the Council’s Road Service/Housing Department can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

The public are asked to keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings and in particular any change in the status warning for their area.

You can keep up to date on conditions in your area by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.