McMonagle seeks ramp to slow down traffic on Letterkenny’s Glencar Road

Donegal County Council is being urged to we put in further traffic calming measures in place on the straight stretch of Letterkenny’s Glencar Road from the Gaelscoil Junction to Chestnut Grove.

The issue was raised by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who was told a recent speed study showed average speeds of 59 Kph in that area.

Officials told him an assessment is being carried out to establish an appropriate method of improvement works at this location, and the council’s roads section is attempting to identify a suitable source of funding to carry out these works.

Cllr McMonagle says he’s in no doubt that another ramp is the answer……….

garda logo
News, Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested after Rathmullan robbery have been released

21 January 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water outages possible around Twin Towns and Raphoe

21 January 2024
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

“Heightened state of readiness” as Donegal County Council monitoring progress of Storm Isha

21 January 2024
met sun 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Red wind alert issued for Donegal from 9pm tonight

21 January 2024
