McMonagle seeks ramp to slow down traffic on Letterkenny’s Glencar Road

Donegal County Council is being urged to we put in further traffic calming measures in place on the straight stretch of Letterkenny’s Glencar Road from the Gaelscoil Junction to Chestnut Grove.

The issue was raised by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who was told a recent speed study showed average speeds of 59 Kph in that area.

Officials told him an assessment is being carried out to establish an appropriate method of improvement works at this location, and the council’s roads section is attempting to identify a suitable source of funding to carry out these works.

Cllr McMonagle says he’s in no doubt that another ramp is the answer……….