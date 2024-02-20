Durkan calls for immediate safety improvements to Caw Roundabout

The North’s Infrastructure Minister is being urged to commit to the immediate progression of improvement works at the Caw Roundabout in Derry.

The issue was raised by Foyle MLA Mark Durkan, who told Minster John O’Dowd that there have been many collisions on the roundabout, and its not acceptable that signalisation is being held up because of delays to the Caw to Drumahoe section of the A6 dualling project.

It’s also a planning condition of a major housing development nearby, but Mr Durkan says it cannot wait.

The Caw roundabout is key to the traffic flow in the Waterside and along the Foyle Bridge, and is also used by Donegal traffic heading for City of Derry Airport and the Causeway Coast.

According to Mr Durkan, the department previously committed to signalising the route but action was not taken, citing funding pressures and complications surrounding the Caw to Drumahoe Phase 2 of the A6 dualling project.

Mr Durkan described Caw Roundabout is one of, if not the most dangerous junction in the North.

He says the approval of 200 social housing units, and last week’s announcement of 600 additional homes at the nearby Rosses Gate development further underscores the urgent need for upgrading the road network.

In a written response, Minister John O’Dowd says the planning conditions for that development include a provision that the upgrade and signalisation of the roundabout be completed before the 301st dwelling is built, and discussions are ongoing between departmental officials and the developer to agree the timeframe for the delivery of the upgrade.

**************************

Statement in full –

Durkan urges Minister to act on Caw Roundabout safety woes

SDLP Infrastructure Spokesperson Mark H Durkan has urged Minister John O’Dowd to commit to funding and the immediate progression of improvement works at the Caw Roundabout in Derry.

The area, which is key to the traffic flow in the Waterside and along the Foyle Bridge, has been subject to frequent collisions. The department previously committed to signalising the route but action was not taken, citing funding pressures and complications surrounding the Caw to Drumahoe Phase 2 of the A6 dualling project.

Following pressure from the SDLP, the department has committed to considering H40 upgrade proposals as a separate project.

The MLA for Foyle said:

“Caw Roundabout is one of the most, if not the most dangerous junction in the North. Safety improvements are long overdue. The Caw/Clooney junction has had the highest incident of collision rates for eight consecutive years. The SDLP has fought to secure the essential signalisation of this route to improve safety for all road users, despite prior assurances from the department and some signs of progress, it has unfortunately been a case of two steps forward, three steps back.

“The approval of 200 social housing units and last week’s announcement of 600 additional homes at the nearby Rosses Gate development further underscores the urgent need for upgrading the road network. We’ve witnessed serious collisions in recent years which involved buses, lorries and cars and it’s incredibly lucky that more people haven’t been seriously injured or even killed.

“The department has missed several opportunities to improve safety at this junction and their response to date is simply not good enough. I previously suggested that DfI frontload works at Caw to implement these much needed upgrades.

“The can can’t be kicked further down the road until Phase 2 of the A6 is completed. We waited decades to see the first phase of the A6 dual-carriageway delivered, people across this city should not be forced to wait any longer. I would implore officials and Minister O’Dowd to step in as a matter of urgency to deliver essential improvement works at Caw Roundabout for the sake of all road users.”