Irish Government commits €600 million to A5 project



The Irish Government has committed €600 million to the construction of the A5.

The road runs through counties Derry and Tyrone and links Donegal to Dublin.

The A5 is considered one of the most dangerous roads in Ireland – 48 people have been killed in collisions along the 93km stretch since 2006.

Donegal Minister, Charlie McConalogue says the roll out of the Ten T projects will operate in conjunction with the A5:

Speaking to Highland Radio news ahead of the announcement West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said if Irish Government committed to 50% of the project cost, works could get under way this year: