Luke O’Brien – a brilliant addition to the Harps team

Finn Harps have bolstered their squad with the signing of Irish underage international Luke O’Brien on loan from St. Patrick’s Athletic.

O’Brien, who plays as a left back, has represented Ireland at under 15, under 17 and under 18s level.

Darren Murphy told Finnharps.ie; “We’re really pleased to have Luke as part of the squad. He is another young player that fits our profile, and is very highly thought of at Pats. He gives us some much needed depth and talent in defence and along the left side. He’s come through some of the top academy structures in the country and is an Irish underage international, he has great pedigree and will be a brilliant addition to the team.”