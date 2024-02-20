Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Luke O’Brien – a brilliant addition to the Harps team

Luke O’Brien signs for Finn Harps 2024

Finn Harps have bolstered their squad with the signing of Irish underage international Luke O’Brien on loan from St. Patrick’s Athletic.

O’Brien, who plays as a left back, has represented Ireland at under 15, under 17 and under 18s level.

Darren Murphy told Finnharps.ie; “We’re really pleased to have Luke as part of the squad. He is another young player that fits our profile, and is very highly thought of at Pats. He gives us some much needed depth and talent in defence and along the left side. He’s come through some of the top academy structures in the country and is an Irish underage international, he has great pedigree and will be a brilliant addition to the team.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Government commits €600 million to A5 project

20 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 February 2024
Luke O'Brien signs for Finn Harps 2024
News

Luke O’Brien – a brilliant addition to the Harps team

20 February 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into single vehicle crash in Lifford

20 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Government commits €600 million to A5 project

20 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 February 2024
Luke O'Brien signs for Finn Harps 2024
News

Luke O’Brien – a brilliant addition to the Harps team

20 February 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into single vehicle crash in Lifford

20 February 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Number plates stolen from car in Carndonagh

20 February 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Passenger smashes windscreen of Letterkenny taxi

20 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube