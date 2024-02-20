Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below.

We hear why the Teachers Union Of Ireland is holding a protest outside ATU in Letterkenny, a listener highlights ‘Dynamic Ticket Pricing’ for concerts feeling it’s a ripoff and we hear reaction to the news that the A5 upgrade may be on the brink of progressing:

 In this hour we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and hear how Irish consumers were out a billion euro last year because of faulty goods:

We hear of an event, ‘Enlightenment in the Bedroom’ coming to Letterkenny to help spice up people’s love lives, Donegal’s new top Garda joins Greg to discuss her appointment and we argue for and against on whether school uniforms should be done away with:

Top Stories

a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Government commits €600 million to A5 project

20 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 February 2024
Luke O'Brien signs for Finn Harps 2024
News

Luke O’Brien – a brilliant addition to the Harps team

20 February 2024
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into single vehicle crash in Lifford

20 February 2024
