Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below.

We hear why the Teachers Union Of Ireland is holding a protest outside ATU in Letterkenny, a listener highlights ‘Dynamic Ticket Pricing’ for concerts feeling it’s a ripoff and we hear reaction to the news that the A5 upgrade may be on the brink of progressing:

In this hour we have ‘Community Garda Information’ and hear how Irish consumers were out a billion euro last year because of faulty goods:

We hear of an event, ‘Enlightenment in the Bedroom’ coming to Letterkenny to help spice up people’s love lives, Donegal’s new top Garda joins Greg to discuss her appointment and we argue for and against on whether school uniforms should be done away with: