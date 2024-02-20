Potential for a restored Derry Dublin air service to be raised at North South Ministerial Council

The Stormont Economy Minister says he will explore the possibility of restoring an air service between Derry and Dublin through the North South Ministerial Council.

Conor Murphy was questioned in the Assembly by Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson, who asked that the recent continuation of a Public Service Obligation for the Derry Heathrow route council be followed up with a similar arrangement for Dublin.

Reaffirming his commitment to City of Derry Airport, Mr Murphy confirmed he’s already been in contact with his counterparts in Dublin to discuss the possibility of a PSO……..