Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

High operating costs and economic outlook for 2024 weigh heavy on hoteliers

High business operating costs and concerns about the economic outlook for the year ahead were topics of discussion at the Irish Hotels Federation’s Annual Conference.

The meeting was held yesterday.

Recent research undertaken by the IHF found that only 47% of hoteliers have a positive outlook for trading conditions over the next year, compared to 74% the year before.

Aishling Arnold of Arnolds Hotel in Dunfanaghy was in attendance.

She says the VAT rate of 13.5% will always be a topic of conversation within the federation:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ballybofey stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Commercial vacancy rate in Donegal rises to 18.2%

27 February 2024
Terry Niamh Jack
News, Top Stories

SF announce four more local election candidates in Donegal

27 February 2024
court hammer
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist due in Court after being caught speeding in Letterkenny area

27 February 2024
Missing Derry 4
News, Top Stories

Searches continue for missing man in Derry

27 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

ballybofey stranorlar
News, Audio, Top Stories

Commercial vacancy rate in Donegal rises to 18.2%

27 February 2024
Terry Niamh Jack
News, Top Stories

SF announce four more local election candidates in Donegal

27 February 2024
court hammer
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist due in Court after being caught speeding in Letterkenny area

27 February 2024
Missing Derry 4
News, Top Stories

Searches continue for missing man in Derry

27 February 2024
Canabis DT
News, Top Stories

Gardai uncover second haul of drugs in South Donegal

27 February 2024
poverty
News, Audio, Top Stories

More than 2 in 5 Irish parents cut back on own meals to feed children

27 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube