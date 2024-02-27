High operating costs and economic outlook for 2024 weigh heavy on hoteliers

High business operating costs and concerns about the economic outlook for the year ahead were topics of discussion at the Irish Hotels Federation’s Annual Conference.

The meeting was held yesterday.

Recent research undertaken by the IHF found that only 47% of hoteliers have a positive outlook for trading conditions over the next year, compared to 74% the year before.

Aishling Arnold of Arnolds Hotel in Dunfanaghy was in attendance.

She says the VAT rate of 13.5% will always be a topic of conversation within the federation: