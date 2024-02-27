McLaughlin calls for North West City Region to be designated an Investment Zone

The North’s Economy Minister says he will do all he can to ensure increased investment in the North West City Region, but told the Assembly that there are other regions that feel equally left behind.

Responding to questions from Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin, Minister Conor Murphy said the Executive will do what it can, but some decisions, including that of where to locate Investment Zones, will be down to the UK government.

Ms Mc Laughlin said the local of an Investment Zone in the North West would be proof of the minister’s stated aim of achieving regional balance……………..