Planning for Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme expected to be submitted in June

Planning for the Burnfoot Flood Relief scheme is expected to be submitted this summer.

Work is currently underway by RPS to develop planning drawings and to identify lands for stage 2 of the scheme.

To date, a climate change adaptation plan and a buildability, operations and maintenance plan has been developed resulting in minor alterations to the preferred scheme.

A ground investigation to support outline planning is largely complete meanwhile, a specification for the additional topographical survey has been developed.

The draft environmental assessment impact assessment report and natura impact statement has been completed as well as archaeological test trenching, underwater archaeological surveys, photogrammetry and a heritage survey.

Stage one of the project is expected to conclude shortly while RPS have commenced Stage II where permission will be sought from the relevant Planning Authority.

Draft documents for planning submission are expected to be prepared next month and submitted by June.

